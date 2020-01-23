Voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy reproduced by 3-D printing a vocal tract

(CNN) Scientists have revealed what the voice of a mummified Egyptian priest who lived 3,000 years ago would have sounded like by 3-D printing his vocal tract.

The team were able to accurately reproduce a single sound, which sounds a bit like a long, exasperated "meh" without the "m."

David Howard, one of the academics behind the project, describes it as falling somewhere between the vowels in the English words "bed" and "bad."

Listen to the vocal sound made by the 3,000 year-old mummy

"The sound you hear is the sound of his vocal tract in the position he is lying in the sarcophagus," said Howard, who is professor of electrical engineering at Royal Holloway, University of London.