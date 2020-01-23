Voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy reproduced by 3-D printing a vocal tract

(CNN)Scientists have revealed what the voice of a mummified Egyptian priest who lived 3,000 years ago would have sounded like by 3-D printing his vocal tract.
The team were able to accurately reproduce a single sound, which sounds a bit like a long, exasperated "meh" without the "m."
David Howard, one of the academics behind the project, describes it as falling somewhere between the vowels in the English words "bed" and "bad."
"The sound you hear is the sound of his vocal tract in the position he is lying in the sarcophagus," said Howard, who is professor of electrical engineering at Royal Holloway, University of London.
Howard has already reproduced the vocal tracts of living people, including his own, using this same method and found that the sounds produced were very realistic. However, this is the first time the technique has been applied to human remains. The results were published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.