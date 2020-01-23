A black high school basketball player walked into a locker room to see a drawing of a stick figure on a noose with his name

(CNN) Just before two rival West Virginia high school basketball teams were about to face off, an African American player walked into the guest locker room and found a disturbing image on the board.

It was a drawing of a stick figure hanging from a noose. The face was colored in, and an arrow pointing to the figure was labeled "Jace" -- a clear reference to Jace Colucci, the only black student on the Westside High School team.

Wyoming County Schools, the district where the incident occurred, said in a statement to CNN that the investigation has been turned over to the West Virginia state police.

"These drawings and their origin will be investigated, thoroughly, and any necessary action will be taken," superintendent Deirdre Cline wrote.

Friday's incident was not the first time that Jace, 17, has been targeted for his race, his mother, Erica Colucci Ayers told CNN. She refers to her son as black and biracial.

Read More