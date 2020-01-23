Philadelphia police investigate claim that Flyers' mascot Gritty punched a teenage fan in the back

(CNN) Philadelphia Police are investigating a man's claim that Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, punched his teenage son in the back.

Chris Greenwell, a season ticket holder of more than two decades from Delaware, told CNN the mascot assaulted his 13-year-old son, Brandon, during a special event for season ticket holders in November.

The Flyers have repeatedly denied his claim.

The alleged incident occurred in November while Brandon and his father waited to take a Christmas card photo with the mascot , the man said. After the picture was taken, the teenager tapped the mascot on his black helmet three times, his father said. That's when, the lifelong fan alleged, Gritty blew a fuse.

The mascot got out of his chair, ran after Brandon and punched him in the back, Greenwell said. Upon a trip to the doctor, Greenwell said, he saw a "red, swollen" bruise where Brandon said Gritty had punched him. "My son could've been crippled from it," he said. "It's lucky that he's OK."

