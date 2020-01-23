Two pipe bombs found in Pennsylvania township this week

(CNN) Two homemade pipe bombs were found in a Pennsylvania township this week, police said.

One of them exploded and the other was undetonated, the Caln Township Police Department said in a release.

A postal carrier in the township northwest of Philadelphia found the intact bomb Tuesday and contacted police, according to the release.

Whoever left it there had lit the fuse, but it went out before the device exploded, police said.

On Wednesday, a caller told police there had been an explosion on Monday near a railroad underpass, about 24 hours before the postal carrier found the other device only half a mile away, police said.

