A month of snow leaves Newfoundland, Canada, in a state of emergency

(CNN) Newfoundland residents have been blanketed with snow for nearly a month, and with a state of emergency extended through Saturday morning, it's not over yet.

"We don't feel that the streets are at the safety level that we need to be in order to take off the state of emergency right now," St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said.

It started to snow in St. John's -- the capital city of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada -- on Christmas Eve, and it hasn't stopped since, Deputy City Manager of Public Works Lynnann Winsor said. The constant pile up has made clearing the snow a challenge.

The last state of emergency was 35 years ago, Breen said, adding that he intended to modernize the plan given how the city and its commercial operations have since changed.

"This is very challenging for businesses, this is very challenging for people working," the mayor said.

Read More