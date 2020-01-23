Former Maryland cop charged with rape, attempting to infect victim with HIV

(CNN) A former Maryland police officer was indicted Tuesday on 11 charges, including rape and attempting to infect a woman with HIV.

Martique Vanderpool, a 30-year-old who police say is HIV-positive, is accused of raping a woman after a traffic stop, when he was an officer of the Fairmount Heights Police, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

After Vanderpool and another officer stopped the woman's car last September, Vanderpool asked her to get out. One of the officers handcuffed her and called for a tow truck to take the woman's car, according to a PGPD release.

Vanderpool then took the woman to the police station and "demanded the victim engage in a sex act or be arrested. The victim complied," according to the release.

Afterward, Vanderpool issued the woman some traffic tickets and drove her to her car in the impound lot where she retrieved her car, police said.

