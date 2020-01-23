A Virginia middle school canceled its cultural exchange program with Chinese students over coronavirus fears

(CNN) Just one day after the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed in the US, a middle school canceled an on-campus cultural exchange program with a group of Chinese exchange students visiting the DC metro area, citing health concerns.

Longfellow Middle School, located in Fairfax County, Virginia, made the cancellation announcement Wednesday in a letter to parents.

"While health officials believe the risk of illness transmission of the novel Coronavirus from these students is extremely low, we felt it necessary to make this adjustment," the letter read.

The group of students are visiting the area from Yi Chang, located in the Hubei province -- the same province as Wuhan, where the coronavirus began -- Lucy Caldwell, a spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools, told CNN.

The two cities are more than 200 miles apart.

