A woman was told to cover up at Chick-fil-A while nursing. To support her, moms held a breastfeeding sit-in

(CNN) A young mother nursing her baby at a Chick-fil-A was taken aback after a store manager asked her to cover up.

Samantha McIntosh was breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter at a Chick-fil-A in Evans, Georgia, on Monday when she was approached by a store manager, McIntosh said.

"I feel as though I have a right to feed my baby however I want, just as any other mother has that right," McIntosh wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"So imagine my shock and surprise when I am sitting at Chick-fil-a yesterday with my 9 year old niece and my daughter (breastfeeding) and the manager walks up out of nowhere and tries to hand me her jacket saying someone has complained and would prefer if I cover up because of the other children in the restaurant," she wrote.

The 24-year-old mother's Facebook post ignited a heated conversation around breastfeeding in public. More than 2,000 people commented on the post, many of them mothers coming to McIntosh's defense, while others insisted that feeding a baby in public was not something they wanted to see.

Read More