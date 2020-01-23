Baltimore Police Department faces criticism for low staffing

(CNN) A federal judge addressed the Baltimore Police Department's low staffing in court in response to a consent decree issued in 2017 mandating improved training and new recruitment policies.

US District Court Judge James Bredar on Wednesday admonished police in his opening remarks and said that while leadership is not his concern, he is requesting monthly reports on staffing and training.

"I continue to be alarmed at the department's staffing level, and I see a successful recruiting initiative as absolutely critical to the capacity of the Police Department to accomplish the changes required by the decree," Bredar said.

According to CNN affiliate WBAL, the department had fewer officers in 2019 than the year before.

When contacted by CNN, Bredar said he would not comment.

Read More