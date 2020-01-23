Antonio Brown's former partner asks him to get help after police issue an arrest warrant for him

(CNN) After a tumultuous year of issues off the field, former NFL player Antonio Brown is in legal trouble again.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brown in Hollywood, Florida, after an incident at his home in which he and his coach allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver, authorities said Wednesday.

Antonio Brown's arrest warrant

Brown faces one count each of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, the Hollywood Police Department said.

The alleged victim told police he was delivering Brown's household items that he'd stored in California when Brown attacked him Tuesday, a complaint says. Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, both "battered" the driver, authorities said.

Police said they've tried to contact Brown without success.

