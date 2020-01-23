Antonio Brown's former partner asks him to get help after police issue an arrest warrant for him

(CNN)After a tumultuous year of issues off the field, former NFL player Antonio Brown is in legal trouble again.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Brown in Hollywood, Florida, after an incident at his home in which he and his coach allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver, authorities said Wednesday.
Brown faces one count each of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, the Hollywood Police Department said.
The alleged victim told police he was delivering Brown's household items that he'd stored in California when Brown attacked him Tuesday, a complaint says. Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, both "battered" the driver, authorities said.
Police said they've tried to contact Brown without success.
Brown refused to pay for service, complaint says
The investigation started after a 911 call about a disturbance at Brown's home in Hollywood -- about 25 miles north of Miami.
The driver of the delivery vehicle said he requested the $4,000 payment to deliver the household goods, according to the complaint. When Brown refused to pay, the driver started to leave.
As he drove away, Brown threw a rock at the truck, causing a small dent and paint chip on the driver's side door, the complaint says.
The driver returned to the home after his company told hi