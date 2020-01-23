'American Dirt' has an American problem

Rafia Zakaria is the author of " The Upstairs Wife: An Intimate History of Pakistan " (Beacon 2015) and " Veil " (Bloomsbury 2017). She is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) "This story changed the way I see what it means to be a migrant in a whole new way," tweeted Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday about her latest book club selection, the novel "American Dirt." The book is about the Mexican migrant experience and was written by Jeanine Cummins, who reaped a seven-figure advance and a movie deal even before being chosen by Oprah.