CNN 10 - January 24, 2020

BLURBS

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. In which branch of the U.S. Congress did arguments begin this week in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump?

2. Name the Chief Justice of the United States, who is currently presiding over the impeachment trial described in question 1.

3. What city of China is believed to be the epicenter of an outbreak of a mysterious coronavirus, which has spread to other nations around the world?

4. Recent research into the white matter of children's brains indicated that young kids should spend less than an hour per day engaged in what activity?

5. The United Kingdom and United States recently ratified a treaty concerning the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which sank in what year?

6. What kind of record was set last weekend in Newfoundland, Canada, causing an array of challenges for the people who live there?

7. What event causes the world's largest, annual human migration, which has health officials concerned because it coincides with an outbreak of a mysterious virus?

8. What kind of bird is a kakapo, a flightless animal that is native to New Zealand and is seeing a slow comeback in numbers?

9. During a spell of unusually cold weather in South Florida, officials warned residents to be on the lookout for what kind of "falling" reptile?

10. In January of 1945, Soviet troops liberated the largest Nazi concentration camp, which was built in German-occupied Poland and known by what name?

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10