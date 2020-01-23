Save some money on the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay

If you've been hesitant to get a Nintendo Switch Lite because of the price, now's the time to save. The 32GB Nintendo Switch Lite is on sale on eBay while supplies last. You can grab one now for $182.99, originally $199.99. You can also add on a two-year protection plan from SquareTrade for $17.99.

We've taken a look at the Switch Lite in some detail and were very happy with what we experienced. Despite not being able to dock and connect to a TV, the Lite as a handheld console is hard to beat. With tons of new games like Mario Kart 8 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and remakes of classics like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, you won't want to put it down. Plus, it feels really nice to hold, which will make it even harder to stop playing your Nintendo favorites. Those with small hands may even prefer the Switch Lite over its bulkier big brother. And if you aren't satisfied with 32GB of storage, there's a micro SD card slot right on the bottom.

Sure, the Switch Lite has a slightly downgraded processor from the Switch, but when we tried it out we didn't notice a difference. In fact, this may contribute to its better battery life, lasting anywhere between two and seven hours depending on game intensity. If you're looking for a more in-depth comparison, you can take a look here.

The Lite comes in gray, turquoise and yellow, all of which are available in this sale. So head on over to eBay and pick up your own Switch Lite ($182.99, originally $199.99; ebay.com) so you can dive into Nintendo's latest titles.

