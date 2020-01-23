(CNN) —

Sticking to your fitness goals is that much easier when all the info you need to maximize your workouts is right on your wrist. The Fitbit Inspire 2 — our pick for best fitness tracker — monitors your heart rate and tracks your activity and sleep, and right now, the device is on sale at Amazon for just $68.95.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

The ability to provide 24/7 heart rate monitoring is what distinguishes this Fitbit from others. This feature allows more accurate tracking of calorie burn, resting heart rate, and heart rate zones during workouts. Plus, with a battery that lasts up to 10 days, you’ll rarely have to take it off.

This water-resistant Fitbit keeps track of wearers’ steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned during the day. At night, it monitors sleep, providing insights into light, deep and REM sleep stages, along with silent alarms, bedtime reminders and tips for better sleep in the app.

Not to mention, the sleek, lightweight Inspire 2 is available in black, white or pink, and it displays call, text, calendar and other smartphone app alerts on its OLED touchscreen, backlit display and on-screen dashboard. And with your purchase, you’ll get a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, which offers personalized guidance, insights and motivation to help you reach your goals.

