Keep track of your fitness goals with a discounted Fitbit Inspire HR

Sticking to your fitness goals is that much easier when all the info you need to maximize your workouts is right on your wrist. The Fitbit Inspire HR monitors your heart rate and tracks your activity and sleep, and for one day only, the device is on sale at Amazon for just $69.95, $1 away from its lowest price ever.

Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker ($69.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

The ability to provide 24/7 heart rate monitoring is what distinguishes this Fitbit from others. This feature allows more accurate tracking of calorie burn, resting heart rate, and heart rate zones during workouts. Plus, guided breathing sessions allow users to work on relaxation, and there are 15 goal-based exercise modes, including Bike, Run and Yoga, which set targets for calorie burn, time or distance.

With a battery that lasts up to five days, this water-resistant Fitbit keeps track of wearers' steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned during the day. At night, it monitors sleep, providing insights into light, deep and REM sleep stages, along with silent alarms, bedtime reminders and tips for better sleep in the app. It also provides real-time pacing and distance tracking using your smartphone's GPS (connected via Bluetooth).

Not to mention, the sleek, lightweight Inspire HR is available in black, white or lilac, and it displays call, text, calendar and other smartphone app alerts on its OLED touchscreen, backlit display and on-screen dashboard.

This deal will be over by Friday, so hustle over to Amazon to score this discounted Fitbit. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.