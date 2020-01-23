Guys' wardrobe essentials are up to 80% off at Bonobos

A guy could stock his whole closet with staples from Bonobos. The men's brand is known for perfecting how pants fit, in addition to making other wardrobe essentials that look great and have just enough personality to set them apart. And right now, you can score all the above with up to 80% off sale items, plus free shipping, using promo code TREASURE.

Keep in mind, everything included in this promo is final sale, so double check the size before you add to your cart. Other than that caveat, it's the ideal opportunity to snag some of Bonobos' famous chinos, button-downs and beyond. A few of our top picks are below; just be sure to shop before prices go back up on Saturday.

Stretch Washed Chinos ($29, originally $98; bonobos.com)

These all-purpose chinos come with a signature curved waist, contrast pocket liner and 2% stretch for extra comfort.

Unbutton Down Shirt ($29, originally $88; bonobos.com)

This shirt is 100% cotton and features a spread collar and mitered, double-button cuffs.

Lightweight Waffle Henley ($24, originally $68; bonobos.com)

A soft thermal waffle knit like this tee will keep you cozy (but not too hot) all winter long.

The Quilted Bomber ($79, originally $198; bonobos.com)

For warmer nights with a chill in the air, sport this diamond-quilted bomber.

Premium Stretch Jeans ($49, originally $148; bonobos.com)

Choose your favorite fit when you shop this denim, featuring the brand's signature curved waistband.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.