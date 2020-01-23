(CNN) Three American crew members have died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.

The water-bombing tanker had been chartered by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS), state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a press conference on Thursday. It was called in to fight a bushfire near the town of Cooma , in the state's southeast.

The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities told CNN the casualties were American.

"Today is a stark and horrible reminder of the dangerous conditions that our volunteers, our emergency services personnel across the number of agencies take on a daily basis," Berejiklian said. "It demonstrates the dangerous work currently being undertaken. It also demonstrates the conditions that our firefighters are working under."

According to the NSWRFS commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, contact was lost with the C-130 water-bombing plane shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time on Thursday.

