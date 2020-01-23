(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- As the GOP fights an internal battle over witnesses on Day Three of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Democratic managers zero in on proving Trump's abuse of power.
-- Beijing has suspended all large-scale Chinese New Year celebrations as millions are hit with travel restrictions in an effort to contain a deadly coronavirus.
-- The Trump administration will implement new restrictions tomorrow that make it more difficult for pregnant foreigners to travel to give birth on US soil.
-- A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a doughnut shop has proven to be a lightning rod among onlookers who were rattled by the price tag.
-- Three months later, the bodies of two workers killed in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse have still not been recovered.
-- Longtime PBS "NewsHour" anchor Jim Lehrer has died.
-- Actress Annabella Sciorra testified in court today that Harvey Weinstein raped her more than 25 years ago.
-- The official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama will go on a five-city national tour.
-- Don't open that FedEx text -- it could be a scam.