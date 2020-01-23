One of Canada's most wanted fugitives arrested in the US after being on the run for nearly 2 decades

(CNN) One of Quebec, Canada's, 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested this week after nearly two decades on the run.

Parthasarthie Kapoor, 47, has been avoiding law enforcement since 2003 when he was facing charges including sexual assault and the possession of child pornography, said the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM). Kapoor was arrested Monday at Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Canadian authorities allege that Kapoor assaulted five victims between 1998 and 2003 in Montréal. Police say he would lure young boys, between the ages of 7 and 14, to his home to sexually assault them.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Public Defenders Office, who is representing Kapoor, as well as the New Jersey Port Authority police for comment.

SPVM said Kapoor, who is a permanent resident of Canada, learned he was the subject of a police investigation and fled the country in 2003. Authorities then issued both Canada-wide and international arrest warrants against Kapoor, believing he was in the United States.

