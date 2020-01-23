Zimbabwean billionaire pays striking doctors to return to work

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Striking medics in Zimbabwe have agreed to go back to work after billionaire Strive Masiyiwa offered a US$6.25m fellowship to help ease doctors' welfare in the country.

Junior doctors in the country's public hospitals downed tools in September to protest poor wages which had been worsened by the Zimbabwe's economic crisis.

Two months later, the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) joined their colleagues, saying they could no longer cope with the poor working conditions and the dire state of health facilities in the country.



Monthly allowances

Masiyiwa's fellowship through his family's HigherLife Foundation has brought an end the wage impasse between the striking unions and the government, at least for now.

