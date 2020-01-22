Waze fixes app after police say it left drivers stranded on unpaved roads 45 miles away from the casino they were trying to reach

(CNN) Gone are the days of printing out directions or following physical maps. If you're trying to go somewhere and need directions, there are plenty of apps to update you while you travel in real-time.

But nothing is foolproof and that's what drivers using the Google-owned, navigation app Waze are finding out after they were sent many miles away from the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to Jackson Police Department's public information officer Lt. Christopher Parise.

Drivers attempting to get to the Borgata Hotel using Waze directions have had their cars stuck in the sand at Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, near Lake Success instead, almost 45 miles away from the casino, Parise told CNN.

When searching for the Borgata on Waze, there was an advertisement button attached to the casino's address, according to Parise. Even though the address on the ad was listed correctly as 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City NJ, once users clicked the ad, the pinned location led drivers to the middle of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area instead.

Parise said the police department found out about error when one his officers was out assisting a stranded car when the driver told the officer they were headed for the Borgata but wound up at the 12,000 acre wildlife area through unpaved roads after using Waze for directions. Many of the drivers the department helped were from the North New Jersey or New York

