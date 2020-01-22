University of Michigan provost placed on leave after multiple sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN) University of Michigan Provost Martin A. Philbert has been placed on administrative leave while an outside law firm investigates several allegations of sexual misconduct against him, the university said Wednesday.

"We take allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously, and our policy is clear: Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated in the University of Michigan community," University President Mark Schlissel said in an email to faculty, staff and students. Schlissel will appoint an acting provost in the coming days, according to the email that later published to the university's website.

The university did not disclose information about who made the allegations or in what capacity.

CNN has reached out to Philbert for comment.

The university received several allegations of sexual misconduct by Philbert on January 16 and 17 and launched an internal investigation on January 17, according to Schlissel.

Read More