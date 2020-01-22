A Michigan woman says a passenger assaulted her as she slept on a Spirit Airlines flight

(CNN) A Michigan woman says a passenger assaulted her as she slept on a Spirit Airlines morning flight from Atlanta to Detroit.

Detroit student Tia Jackson, 22, told CNN she was in the middle seat Tuesday while her friend was sitting by the window and a man they didn't know had the aisle seat.

During the flight, Jackson said she put in her AirPods and went to sleep, leaning on her friend with her back to the man in the aisle seat.

Just before the plane landed, she felt the person next to her touch her, and didn't know what it was at first. "Then I thought, maybe he just bumped me," she said. The touch then changed and she felt the man's hand inside the back of her pants, according to Jackson.

She immediately jumped up and pushed the call button, she said, and told the man, "Hey -- you are going to stop touching me! Get off of me!"

