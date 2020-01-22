A Seattle-area district is allowing all of its voters to cast their ballots by smartphone

(CNN) Voters stuck in lines for hours have long dreamed of a future where they could cast their votes with a few simple taps of their phone. That time has arrived, at least for one district that covers Greater Seattle.

The new voting technology, called OmniBallot, will be used to elect a board supervisor for the King Conservation District, which serves more than 30 cities, according to its website. Around 1.2 million voters could take part in this historic election, which will allow all eligible voters to cast their ballots by smartphone.

"King County voters, regardless of location or ability, will be able to access and cast their ballot from a smartphone, a tablet, a computer or any other smart-enabled device," said Bea Covington, the district's executive director.

From Wednesday through election day on February 11, voters will be able to enter their name and birthday to log into a secure web portal tht will then direct them to the ballot. After voters complete their ballots, they sign their name using the touchscreen of their device.

"The validation is in the signature," Bryan Finney, CEO of Democracy Live, the company providing the technology, said. "We match that against the signature that's on file and that's the key verification step."

