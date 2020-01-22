1 person killed and 5 injured in downtown Seattle shooting

(CNN) Authorities are searching for a gunman after one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle, police and fire officials said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, near Westlake Park, police tweeted.

Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins said one person was dead and at least five people injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A 9-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, said David Cuerpo, a spokesman with the fire department.

The child was in serious condition while the woman was in critical condition Wednesday. Three other men who were injured were in stable condition, Cuerpo said.

