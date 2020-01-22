Penn State suspends fraternity amid investigation into sexual assault allegation

(CNN) Penn State University officials placed a fraternity chapter on interim suspension as the university and police investigate allegations of a sexual assault.

The assault is reported to have occurred at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity in State College on January 15 and was reported to the university's police department via an online submission on Tuesday morning, according to the campus-sponsored Timely Warning site

The victim, reported to be a student, told a third party about being sexually assaulted by four unidentified fraternity brothers, the site said. It is unclear whether the alleged assailants are affiliated with Alpha Epsilon Pi.

The Timely Warning website allows students to notify campus police of alleged incidents, and police then receive an email of the account, a person who answered the phone in the campus police station told CNN.

Penn State University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said State College police and the university are investigating the allegation.

