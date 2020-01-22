Another inmate has died at Mississippi's Parchman prison, making 8 deaths at the facility this year

(CNN) Another inmate has died at Mississippi State Penitentiary, the county coroner said Wednesday.

The inmate was found hanging in his cell Wednesday morning in Unit 29, where some of the most violent criminals are held, said Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. The inmate's identity is being withheld until the family is notified, she said.

When guards found the inmate in his single-person cell, they cut him down, began CPR immediately and notified medical staff, Burton said. The medical staff continued CPR for about 15 minutes, Burton said, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m. (11:47 a.m. ET), Burton said.

"The cause of death appears consistent with ligature hanging but the official cause and manner of death is pending investigation" by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (DOC) and autopsy results, Burton said.

This latest death makes eight at the penitentiary, also known as Parchman prison. At least three of the previous deaths were attributed to violence, the DOC said in a tweet.

