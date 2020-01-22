It's been 3 months since the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel collapse. The bodies of those killed are still there

(CNN) It's been more than three months since the Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed in New Orleans. The crumbled building sticks out as an eyesore on the edge of the city's historic French Quarter as Mardi Gras celebrations approach. But what's even more horrific is that the bodies of two workers killed in the collapse have still not been recovered.

The victims are 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly.

The outcry to recover the two bodies reignited this week after a tarp meant to conceal one of the bodies was blown away by the wind, exposing the body to the public.

I would submit to @mayorcantrell that placing a tarp over a dead New Orleans citizen & allowing him to hang for more than 3 months, rather than figuring out a way to remove his body is "irresponsible and indefensible." Atrocious look for our state. https://t.co/DeXT5gi7Er — Cavett Feazel (@cfeazel92) January 22, 2020

Pictures of the victim's legs sticking out amid the twisted steel quickly began circulating around Twitter, prompting Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office to urge the public to stop sharing them.

"To be clear: capturing or sharing images of the victims in such a condition is irresponsible, it is indefensible, and it is not who we are as New Orleanians," a statement from Cantrell's office read, adding, "we urge news outlets, residents, and social media users to have nothing to do with making a tragic situation needlessly worse."

