A good Samaritan found $27,000 outside a credit union and turned it in

(CNN) Imagine you found thousands of dollars on the ground. Would you keep any of the money?

George Condash discovered a box of cash outside an ATM at a Michigan credit union on Tuesday. He put the money in his car and drove away, as the security video from the ATM showed.

The video didn't show Condash was parking his car at the credit union. He then walked into the Westland Federal Credit Union with the cash and placed it on the counter.

"I said, 'Is there a reward for $40,000?' And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded," Condash said in an interview with CNN affiliate WDIV.

Security video obtained by WDIV shows an armored security guard unloading several boxes of cash from an ATM but leaving a box by the side of the street. Twenty minutes later, video shows Condash getting out of his car to inspect the box. He saw a tag that said "$40,000," according to WDIV.

