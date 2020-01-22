Investigators believe 'Pillowcase Rapist' possibly in custody, report says

(CNN) A Florida man has been arrested in a cold case 1983 rape -- and law enforcement sources have told the Miami Herald that authorities believe he's responsible for much more: a notorious string of 1980s South Florida assaults collectively known as the "Pillowcase Rapist" cases.

Reacting to the Herald report about the arrest and its alleged tie to the other cases, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told CNN: "Investigators cannot confirm Robert Koehler is the Pillowcase Rapist. However, they are not discarding the possibility."

If he is confirmed to be the assailant in those cases, it will have been a huge break in a crime spree that terrorized the region decades ago.

Robert Eugene Koehler, 60, was arrested last weekend at his central Florida home in Palm Bay, after new DNA analysis allegedly tied him to a December 1983 rape in Miami, Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court documents show. He has been charged in that case only: Two felony counts of armed sexual battery.

The Miami Herald, citing law enforcement sources that it did not name, then reported that authorities believe he may be the "Pillowcase Rapist" -- a moniker that contemporary news accounts gave to an assailant believed to have attacked more than 40 women in metropolitan Miami from 1981 to 1986.

