Eli Manning is set to retire after 16 seasons in the NFL

(CNN) After 16 years and two Super Bowl wins with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is ready to hang up his helmet.

The quarterback is set to announce his retirement on Friday morning, the Giants announced Wednesday.

"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability," said John Mara, Giants' president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Between November 21, 2004, and November 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games -- then the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, behind Brett Favre's 297.

After sitting out one game, he started the next 22 in a row, giving him 232 starts in 233 games -- plus 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of injury.

