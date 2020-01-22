Four people killed in California plane crash

(CNN) Four people were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed at a Southern California airport, the Corona Fire Department said.

The aircraft crashed on the east side of the Corona Municipal Airport, Corona police said in a tweet . Police and fire personnel responded around 12:11 p.m. (3:11 p.m. ET) and found the plane on fire in the brush, Corona police said. Four people were aboard the aircraft, the Corona Fire Department said.

Corona fire officials said the roughly quarter-acre fire has been contained.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene.

Corona is about 23 miles east of Anaheim.