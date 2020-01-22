Antonio Brown and his trainer have been accused of battering someone at his home, police say

(CNN) Police say they're investigating someone's complaint that former NFL star Antonio Brown and his trainer "battered" him at Brown's South Florida home on Tuesday -- a complaint that has led to the trainer's arrest.

No charges were immediately filed against Brown, who police say they've unsuccessfully tried to contact. Police have not identified the alleged victim or described the relationship between the three people.

The investigation started with a 911 call that someone made about a disturbance at Brown's home Tuesday afternoon in the Florida city of Hollywood, about a 25-mile drive north of downtown Miami.

An alleged victim told responding officers that Brown and Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, assaulted him, police said.

Glen Holt.

Police believe Brown was at the home when the assault is alleged to have happened, but officers haven't been able to contact the former star wide receiver.