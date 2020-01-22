Caroline Wozniacki accuses opponent of gamesmanship during Australian Open win

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 6:01 AM ET, Wed January 22, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki (left) recovered from first and second set deficits to defeat Dayana Yastremska
(CNN)Caroline Wozniacki has pointed the finger at her second round opponent at the Australian Open, accusing Dayana Yastremska of faking injury.

The former world No. 1 was leading 7-5 5-4 having recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the second set when the Ukrainian called for a medical timeout.
Wozniacki, who won her sole grand slam title in Melbourne two years ago, broke Yastremska in the final game of the match to take the second set -- and the match -- 7-5.
    "Obviously, she tried to break my rhythm," the Dane, who will retire after the Australian Open, told reporters.
