(CNN) Caroline Wozniacki has pointed the finger at her second round opponent at the Australian Open, accusing Dayana Yastremska of faking injury.

The former world No. 1 was leading 7-5 5-4 having recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the second set when the Ukrainian called for a medical timeout.

Wozniacki, who won her sole grand slam title in Melbourne two years ago, broke Yastremska in the final game of the match to take the second set -- and the match -- 7-5.

"Obviously, she tried to break my rhythm," the Dane, who will retire after the Australian Open, told reporters.