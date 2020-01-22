Emmanuel Macron shouts at Israeli security officers in altercation in Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron has been involved in an altercation with Israeli security officers in Jerusalem's Old City.

Macron , who is in Jerusalem to attend a large Holocaust remembrance event on Thursday, was visiting the Church of Saint Anne, which belongs to the French government and is considered to be French territory, when he was filmed admonishing the security officers for apparently trying to follow him into the church.

"Everybody knows the rules. I don't like what you did in front of me. Go outside!" Macron was seen shouting.

The Roman Catholic church, which dates back to the 12th century, was gifted to Napoleon III by the Ottoman Sultan in 1856.

"Please respect the rules, they are [in place] for centuries. They will not change with me, I can tell you," Macron added during the dispute.

Read More