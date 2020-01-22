Surgeries are being postponed because of a surgical gown shortage

(CNN) When the patriarch of a Boston-area family was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer, the family was told he needed to start treatment immediately.

But at the first oncology appointment at Newton-Wellesley Hospital earlier this month, the family was told he couldn't have the procedure right away, the man's son-in-law told CNN affiliate WBZ . The surgery would have to wait up to two weeks.

The reason? A surgical gown shortage -- one that's affecting the whole country.

Cardinal Health, a large manufacturer of surgical gowns, told customers this month to stop using its Level 3 surgical gowns, along with the procedural packs that contain the gowns.

The company discovered some of the gowns were produced in "unapproved locations that did not maintain proper environmental conditions as required by law, were not registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and were not qualified by Cardinal Health," the company wrote in a statement.

