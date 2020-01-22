How healthy is your neighborhood for your child? Take a look
by Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 12:02 AM ET, Wed January 22, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Expert advice for dealing with your picky eater
Coping with a picky eater – Do you have a picky eater in your house? As babies grow, they can develop aversions to foods they once liked. Pediatricians, nutritionists and feeding specialists give their top tips for handling picky eaters.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Photos:Expert advice for dealing with your picky eater
You can begin "picky-proofing" when baby begins eating solid foods. "Babies learn taste preferences from a very early age, so offer a variety of tastes, textures, and even temperatures of food," said pediatric feeding specialist Melanie Potock, author of "Adventures in Veggieland."