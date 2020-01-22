Gear up for the big game with free shipping at Fanatics

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to battle it out for the top prize in football when the big game kicks off on February 2. And with just over a week until these two teams go head to head in Miami, it's time to ensure you look the part of a proper fan when that fateful Sunday arrives.

As always, Fanatics has your back: Through Friday , the biggest name in fan gear is offering free shipping on all orders with promo code FREESHIP. And of course, Fanatics is stocked with thousands of items for both Florida-bound teams, including official gear that celebrates both teams' conference championship titles, as well as specially branded items for Sunday's big game.

Even if you don't have a major stake in this year's game, you can cheer on both teams with these special event picks:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIV Dueling Free Kick Name & Number T-Shirt ($31.99; fanatics.com )

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIV Dueling Forward Progress Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Black ($31.99; fanatics.com )

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers New Era Super Bowl LIV Dueling 9FORTY Adjustable Hat, Black/Graphite ($31.99; fanatics.com)

Much of this merch will be available through game day, but as kickoff approaches, the best stuff is likely to sell out. So shop ASAP to score this touchdown of a deal, and get your gear delivered in time for football's biggest face-off. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.