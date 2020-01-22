Shop the new Eileen Fisher Pop-In at Nordstrom right now

Long before sustainability and the lean closet movement became trendy, Eileen Fisher was perfecting its style of high-quality and eco-conscious everyday closet staples. Now, nearly four decades since its 1984 inception, the brand is doubling down on its ethos of sustainability, inclusiveness and practicality.

So it's not surprising that Nordstrom has teamed up with the beloved clothing label for its newest "Pop-In" capsule collection. Since 2013, the mega-retailer has joined forces with future-forward brands to release limited-edition selections of new or exclusive products. Past "Pop-In" partnerships have included Away, Allbirds and Everlane. And from now until February 9, designs from the exclusive 30-piece "ungendered" collection from Eileen Fisher (together with Nordstrom's Olivia Kim) are available in select Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com.

Each of the gender-neutral designs are an extension of Eileen Fisher's System Collection, or its take on the ideal, Marie-Kondo'ed closet. All of these essentials are made from high-quality fabrics, and are meant to be your starting point for your daily uniform. They're layerable, can be carried over from season to season and silhouettes are flattering for a variety of body shapes and sizes. And more importantly, they're not designed with fast fashion in mind, meaning you'll be wearing these pieces year after year.

And all of the designs live up to Eileen Fisher's standards of sustainability, with a particular focus on using both organic and recycled materials.

Prices for the collection range from $48 to $478 and include timeless iterations of cashmere sweaters, buttery-soft tees and even a textured tote. If you want to shop the new Pop-In, you'll want to do so soon; the collection will only be available for a few more weeks, and pieces are already selling out fast.

Knits

We're still feeling the full-effects of the winter season, so as much as you'd want to be shopping for a spring wardrobe, knits are still top-of-mind. Eileen Fisher has a number of cozy options up for grabs, all of which have been crafted from upcycled materials.

Eileen Fisher Distressed Recycled Cashmere Blend Sweater ($478; nordstrom.com)

Waffle Knit Recycled Cashmere Blend Sweater ($428; nordstrom.com)

Long Organic Cotton Blend Cardigan ($358; nordstrom.com)

Organic Cotton Blend Sweater ($298; nordstrom.com)

Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie ($118; nordstrom.com)

Outerwear

Jackets and light puffers will also still be making an appearance quite often from now until early spring. These neutral options from the Nordstrom collection also work just as well for the fall season.

Organic Cotton Hooded Zip Jacket ($268; nordstrom.com)

Hooded Organic Cotton Blend Jacket ($238; nordstrom.com)

Organic Cotton Blend Chore Jacket ($218; nordstrom.com)

Fishtail Organic Cotton Blend Anorak ($298; nordstrom.com)

Recycled Nylon Coat ($398; nordstrom.com)

Everyday Essentials

In true Eileen Fisher style, many of the items serve as the canvas for your daily uniform. Among them are organic denim, jersey tees, trendy jumpsuits and subtle accessories.

Organic Cotton Bandana ($48; nordstrom.com)

Long Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt ($198; nordstrom.com)

Organic Cotton Wide Leg Pants (starting at $178; nordstrom.com)

Organic Cotton Circle Skirt ($198; nordstrom.com)

Reversible Recycled Polyester Fleece & Recycled Nylon Tote ($148; nordstrom.com)

Stripe Organic Cotton Jersey Top ($88; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.