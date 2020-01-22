Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus are in play on eBay

Whether you're a PlayStation player, an Xbox player or both, a discount is a discount. Right now on eBay you can save on one-year subscriptions to both Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus. The Xbox Live Gold membership costs a bit less at $54.99, originally $59.99. And the PlayStation Plus membership is marked all the way down to $36.99, originally $59.99.

Both memberships provide similar benefits that are a must-have if you're dedicated to gaming. You'll gain access to online multiplayer for any game you have that supports it. Both also offer several free games each month. Xbox boasts up to $700 in free games over the course of the year, and PlayStation gives you 2 free games each month. In the case of Xbox players, this includes backward-compatible Xbox 360 games for your Xbox One. You'll also get access to exclusive discounts for your console of choice.

PlayStation Plus gives you additional benefits too. Among them is free one-day express shipping in the U.S. when you buy a console or accessory from the Playstation store. 100GBs of online storage and Share Play too, which allows you to invite friends to play your games, team up with you or spectate, even if they don't own the game.

Get your Xbox Live Gold membership ($54.99, originally $59.99; ebay.com) or PlayStation Plus membership ($36.99, originally $59.99; ebay.com) now on eBay.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.