Amazon is taking up to 20% off its Belei skin care line

Amazon introduced Belei, its own in-house beauty brand, to much acclaim last year, but now, you can get in on the effective-yet-affordable skin care action for even less than usual, since the entire line is currently up to 20% off.

Clear some space on your bathroom counter to make way for products ranging from masks and moisturizers to serums and spot treatments, all for under $45. The brand's Retinol Refining Moisturizer ($28, originally $35; amazon.com) is rated particularly well and ideal for those looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Other Belei favorites include the pore-clearing Charcoal Balancing Mask ($14.40, originally $18; amazon.com), the skin tone-evening Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum ($32, originally $40; amazon.com), and Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($32, originally $40; amazon.com). Or, pick up a pack of the top picks with the Belei Beauty Solutions Deluxe Mini-Size Skin Care Set ($28, originally $35; amazon.com).

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so stock up on stuff for your skin while prices are low and put your best face forward this year. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.