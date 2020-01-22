In the market for a MacBook Air? You can save $200 on one right now

The MacBook Air is Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop, making it an ideal computer for those who are constantly on the go. And right now, Amazon is taking $200 off its regular price.

This particular deal isn't for a renewed or refurbished MacBook Air -- this is a brand new Apple laptop, with multiple colors and configurations available for purchase.

Apple MacBook Air 8GB memory/128GB storage ($899.99, originally $1,099.99; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Air 8GB memory/256GB storage ($1,099.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

The only difference between the two models is the amount of storage, with the option of 128GB or 256GB. As for the rest of the specifications, you're looking at an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports (used for connecting to external storage, displays and charging the MacBook Air).

Apple's approach to the MacBook Air isn't to make an extremely powerful machine (that's what its MacBook Pro line is for), so don't expect these specifications to blow you away. However, you'll be fine to use it for browsing the web, basic photo and video editing, and streaming your favorite Disney+ shows.

The MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display that uses Apple's True Tone technology to adjust the color of the display to match the lighting in your environment, which is both easier on your eyes and gives the screen a more realistic feel.

Additionally, both models have Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor for signing into your user account and making Apple Pay purchases.

You can pick from all three available colors of gold, silver, and space gray.

For someone who needs a portable, yet capable, laptop, the MacBook Air fits the bill. Just keep in mind that 128GB isn't a whole lot of storage, so it might be a good idea to spend a little extra to get the 256GB model.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.