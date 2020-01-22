An Italian restaurant in Australia made a 300-foot pizza to raise funds for firefighters

(CNN) A brother and sister proved one size doesn't have to fit all when it comes to raising money for embattled firefighters in Australia: Their restaurant created a 103-meter long Margherita pizza that was gobbled up for charity.

Pierre and Rosemary Moio, owners of Pellegrini's Italian in a Sydney suburb, wanted to do something for the men and women in uniform risking their lives to battle the country's devastating bushfires.

So, Sunday morning they started cooking the pizza by rolling out meter-long pieces of dough, sticking them together and topping it with tomato sauce and mozzarella before the behemoth was baked in a conveyor oven. The result was a pie longer than an American football field.

After four hours, the rectangular pizza, seasoned with fresh basil, oregano and olive oil, stretched more than 100 meters along Kiln Road at South Village, in the Sydney suburb of Kirrawee. The pie was 40 centimeters (16 inches) wide.