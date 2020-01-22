(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump resumed today with opening arguments. Keep up with the latest updates on the trial here.
-- In a new CNN poll, Bernie Sanders has joined Joe Biden at the top of a crowded field of candidates in the national race for the Democratic nomination.
-- The coronavirus that has killed at least 17 people and affected hundreds worldwide has made its way to the US. Here's how you can protect yourself.
-- Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and rape trial began in New York City today.
-- The UN is calling for an investigation after receiving information that an account belonging to the Saudi Crown Prince was used to deliver spyware to Jeff Bezos' phone.
-- Terry Jones, star of "Monty Python" has died.
-- The Kansas and Kansas State basketball teams ended their game last night with an all-out brawl.
-- Jessica Simpson reveals her struggle with alcohol and pills in a new memoir.