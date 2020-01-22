Arizona tourist reported missing during catamaran tour in Belize, police say

(CNN) A tourist from Arizona has gone missing while on a catamaran tour on Rendezvous Caye in Belize, police there said Wednesday.

Alison Mackenzie, 43, went missing early Saturday during an excursion that departed a day earlier from Caye Caulker, a small island off the coast of Belize, according to Crime Stoppers Belize , a community-based program that works with local law enforcement.

A US State Department official said the department was aware of reports that a US citizen went missing on Rendezvous Caye.

Mackenzie is a mother of two and lives in Prescott, CNN Phoenix affiliate KPHO/KTVK said.

Hilberto Romero, deputy head of the Belize National Crimes Investigation Branch, told local news Channel 5 Belize that Mackenzie was last seen walking around the island about 10 p.m. Friday.

Read More