(CNN) The Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday urging Major League Baseball to revoke the World Series titles from the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros and reward them to the LA Dodgers instead.

The Dodgers lost the 2018 World Series title to the Red Sox 4-1, and the 2017 title to the Astros 4-3.

"We don't know whether [the Dodgers] would have won or lost in a fair fight. But we know they were cheated out of a real shot at a championship. This country needs to receive a message that cheating is not okay," said Councilman Paul Koretz, one of the authors of the resolution.

"We want it to be clear that this city spoke up for its team," echoed Councilman Gil Cedillo, the other author of the resolution. "Cheating is not okay. Let's play ball. Let's go Dodgers."

Before the vote, Councilman Bob Blumenfield said the motion went too far in saying the title should be awarded to the Dodgers. "We should focus on the 2020 season," Blumenfield said.

Yet, "at minimum, stolen titles should be stripped," Koretz said. "The history books need to reflect that the Houston Asterisks and the Boston Black Sox each lost their World Series for cheating."

The scheme's mastermind, Alex Cora

In a shameful fall from baseball's highest honor, both the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are accused of cheating their way through their championship seasons. MLB's investigation into the Astros found that employees in the Astros video replay review room used the live game feed from the center field camera to decode and transmit opposing teams' sign sequences to use when an Astros runner was on second base.

The Red Sox are also accused of using the video replay room during regular-season games to decipher the signs of opposing catchers, according to The Athletic , which cited three unnamed sources.

While it's not illegal to "decode" signs, it is impermissible to do so using electronic equipment.

Linking the two embattled teams is Alex Cora. He was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017 and he also managed the Red Sox to their World Series title in 2018.

MLB's investigation into Astros' cheating revealed that Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed outside the Astros dugout.