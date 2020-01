(CNN) The Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday urging Major League Baseball to revoke the World Series titles from the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros and reward them to the LA Dodgers instead.

The council's move comes one week after the MLB found that the Houston Astros cheated during their 2017 championship season by creating a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs.

The Astros' manager and general manager were suspended as a result. The Boston Red Sox are also being investigated for similar cheating accusations.

The Dodgers lost the 2018 World Series title to the Red Sox 4-1, and the 2017 title to the Astros 4-3.

"We don't know whether [the Dodgers] would have won or lost in a fair fight. But we know they were cheated out of a real shot at a championship. This country needs to receive a message that cheating is not okay," said Councilman Paul Koretz, one of the authors of the resolution.

Read More