Court documents: 3 suspects wanted to use Virginia gun-rights rally to start race war

(CNN) Federal investigators were watching earlier this month as two men accused of being white supremacists packed cases of food and supplies and allegedly discussed ways to attack a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and Patrik Jordan Mathews, who were arrested at their Delaware apartment in a pre-dawn raid last Thursday, had allegedly built "a functioning assault rifle" and amassed rounds of ammunition ahead of Monday's rally, which they hoped would mark the opening of a race war, according to the documents.

The documents, a 29-page detention memo filed Tuesday by prosecutors in Maryland, provide more details about the case being built against Lemley, Mathews and William Garfield Bilbrough IV -- three defendants accused of being part of a neo-Nazi group known as The Base.

The memo provides new insight into the evidence the FBI had gathered when they decided to move on the men ahead of the rally, and how they got that evidence: a hidden camera and recording device planted in their house.

The men are charged with firearms and immigration-related offenses and are being held without bail ahead of detention hearings on Wednesday.

Read More