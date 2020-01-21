Court documents: 3 suspects wanted to use Virginia gun-rights rally to start race war

(CNN)Federal investigators were watching earlier this month as two men accused of being white supremacists packed cases of food and supplies and allegedly discussed ways to attack a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and Patrik Jordan Mathews, who were arrested at their Delaware apartment in a pre-dawn raid last Thursday, had allegedly built "a functioning assault rifle" and amassed rounds of ammunition ahead of Monday's rally, which they hoped would mark the opening of a race war, according to the documents.
The documents, a 29-page detention memo filed Tuesday by prosecutors in Maryland, provide more details about the case being built against Lemley, Mathews and William Garfield Bilbrough IV -- three defendants accused of being part of a neo-Nazi group known as The Base.
The memo provides new insight into the evidence the FBI had gathered when they decided to move on the men ahead of the rally, and how they got that evidence: a hidden camera and recording device planted in their house.
The men are charged with firearms and immigration-related offenses and are being held without bail ahead of detention hearings on Wednesday.
In one plan described in the memo, the men would derail trains and sabotage power lines in Virginia "in order to bring the economic collapse" of the US. In another scheme, they would use a special scope on their gun to ambush civilians and police officers from a distance.
"I literally need, I need to claim my first victim," Lemley said, according to the documents.
Mathews, the documents say, told Lemley that "we could essentially like be literally hunting people," and said "you could provide overwatch while I get close to do what needs to be done to certain things."
"We can't let Virginia go to waste, we just can't," Mathews said in regard to the Richmond rally, the memo says. "You know what, Virginia will be our day."
Lemley and Mathews later changed their plans away from the Richmond rally, deciding to stay instead a few counties away where they could respond to any violence that spilled out of the gathering, according to the detention memo.
"We're loading the truck for the war," Lemley said, according to the memo, "but we're not going into a place where we're going to get arrested. We're gonna stay on the outskirts."